DOGGIE PADDLE: Canine chaos as dozens of dogs need rescuing from Mississippi lake

A day on the water for two fishers in Mississippi proved to be doggone lucky for a pack of canines.Fox News reported Friday Arkansas resident Bob Gist was fishing around for some fun and decided to go on a trip with his friend Brad Carlisle after not seeing each other for some time. Gist and Carlisle went to Grenada Lake in Mississippi and decided they did not want to be fish in troubled waters, so they connected with fishing guide Jordan Chrestman. After fishing in the morning and not having much success, the group realized there are plenty of fish in the sea and headed over to a different area. “We go about a half mile or so from where we were to another place and we start fishing, and pretty soon, we can hear some dogs barking,” said Gist to Fox News. “Pretty soon we saw some dogs on the horizon in the water.”While the situation looked fishy, Gist said he learned later the dogs were involved in an annual fox run in the area. The dogs had chased a deer into the water, and bounded after it.“We went on fishing for about 10 or 15 more minutes, and Jordan said, ‘Hey guys, if you don't mind, we really need to go check on those dogs because they're way out there in that water,’” said Gist. Since Gist and Carlisle are not cold fish, they allowed Chrestman to move the boat to where the dogs were. When the boat made it to the scene, they realized the dogs were fish out of water. Gist said they were “just flabbergasted because it's dogs everywhere, and they're all going in different directions because they can no longer see the bank on either side.”In response, they fished out the dogs to prevent them from drowning. He added they started calling dogs onto the boat and grabbing their collars to place them onto it. They grabbed as many dogs as they could and put them onto the boat until they ran out of space. On the first trip, they rescued 25 dogs. After they brought the dogs to shore, they found the owners panicking and shouting out for help. Another person approached them and revealed there was a whole other kettle of fish, as he had a GPS tracker for some other dogs and wanted to join the rescue. The tracker led them to another group of dogs who were further out from the bank. Since they had been treading water for one hour, Gist predicted they were close to death. He said they got them to the ramp and were having to drag them out of the boat because they did not want to leave. This is because they were scared they were going back to the water.Although the dogs’ owner offered to pay Chrestman, he said he was not fishing for compliments. Gist concluded by saying Chrestman was the big fish in the dog rescue. “If Brad and I had been there in a boat by ourselves, we wouldn't have known anything was wrong, but that 20-something-year-old kid — I'm 61, so I'm calling him a kid — he knew something needed to be done,” he said. “That kid had the presence of mind to know, ‘If we don't do something, there's going to be 38 dead dogs here.’”