International

DOGGIE PADDLE: Canine chaos as dozens of dogs need rescuing from Mississippi lake

Jordan Chrestman and Brad Carlisle with dogs on the boat.
Jordan Chrestman and Brad Carlisle with dogs on the boat. Courtesy Bob Gist
Loading content, please wait...
Dogs
Fishing
Rescue
Boat
Payment
Bob Gist
Brad Carlisle
Fishing Trip
Grenada Lake
Jordan Chrestman

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news