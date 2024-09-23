Donald Trump vows to "save vaping" from Biden, Harris

Former U.S. President Donald Trump made a bold promise to "save vaping" if he returns to the White House, despite his previous efforts to restrict e-cigarette use.In a recent post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump posted, "I'll save Vaping again!" This statement marks a shift from his earlier stance on vaping products during his presidency.Trump claims he "saved Flavored Vaping in 2019" and that it helped people quit smoking. .Trump also said he raised the legal vaping age to 21, keeping it away from young people.In 2019, Trump's administration first suggested a complete ban on all e-cigarette and vaping flavours. This plan faced strong opposition from the vaping industry and some political allies, who warned about possible job losses and upset voters. As a result, Trump changed his mind and implemented a partial ban instead.The partial ban, which began in January 2020, had several parts.It ended the sale of sweet and fruity-flavoured vape pods and cartridges. It allowed gas stations and convenience stores to continue selling menthol cartridges and vapes.It lets vape shops sell many types of e-cigarette liquids in open-tank vaping systems.This action was less strict than the complete ban Trump had first proposed. It aimed to find a middle ground between public health concerns and industry interests.Trump is criticizing current U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump said they want to "ban everything" and are "killing small businesses all over the country." Trump promised to "save Vaping again" if he wins the next election.This new promise comes after Trump met privately with a vaping industry lobbyist. There have been different reactions to Trump's promise to "save vaping."Some social media users have made fun of the statement, wondering why it is important for his presidential campaign, while others see it as part of Trump's strategy to make promises to different groups of voters.While Trump is positioning himself as a defender of vaping, health organizations continue to raise concerns about e-cigarettes. In December 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for a ban on flavoured vaping products. The WHO said this ban was needed to "prevent uptake of e-cigarettes and counter nicotine addiction."As the 2024 U.S. election gets closer, Trump's stance on vaping adds to a growing list of campaign promises. These include plans for taxes, Social Security, and the economy.