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'DON'T RAPE WOMEN': UK ministers issue asylum seekers guide on how to behave around women

The UK Home Office has issued a new nine-page guide for asylum seekers outlining expectations around gender equality, sexual consent, domestic abuse and public behaviour
The UK Home Office has issued a new nine-page guide for asylum seekers outlining expectations around gender equality, sexual consent, domestic abuse and public behaviour ChatGBT
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