Japanese manga comic creator Akira Toriyama, who created the Dragon Ball series that led to many movies, video games and television shows, died on March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma. “He was in age of 68,” said Bird Studio in a letter to his friends and partners. “It’s our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm.” Dragon Ball is a martial arts fantasy series following protagonist Son Goku's search for seven orbs known as dragon balls to summon a wish-granting dragon. It was inspired by a 16th century Chinese novel and has a widespread following in China.It was first popularized in Weekly Shonen Jump comic magazine in 1984 and was later adapted into movies, video games and TV shows distributed in more than 80 countries.If Toriyama had lived longer, Bird Studio said he would likely have more accomplishments. However, Toriyama left many manga titles and artworks to the world. Because of the support of so many people around the world, he was able to continue his creative activities for more than 45 years. Bird Studio said it hopes the world he created “continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.” His funeral service was held with his family and a few relatives. Following his wishes for tranquility, it said it would not accept flowers, condolence gifts, visits, and offerings. Bird Studio concluded by saying future plans for a commemorative gathering will be coming soon. “We deeply thank you for your understanding and support as always,” it said. News of Toriyama's death was a top trending topic on Chinese social media platform Weibo with 450 million views.