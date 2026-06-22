Dutch trans teen who thought she was a dog, arrested on suspicion of killing parents; shares graphic images with classmates

A 15-year-old Dutch teenager has been arrested on suspicion of killing her parents in the village of Meerstad, near Groningen, in a case that has shocked communities across the Netherlands.Authorities confirmed that a teenage suspect was taken into custody following the deaths of Johan and Mathilda de Vries, both 53-years-old, who were identified as the girl's parents on Wednesday. According to The Telegraaf, classmates were sent photographs of the aftermath through a WhatsApp group shortly after the killings. The images reportedly showed the victims lying in pools of blood inside the family home.Several students stated that the girl had struggled with her identity and had previously identified as a transgender boy, with some classmates further claimed that she later began identifying as a dog, allegedly wearing a tail, dog ears, and other accessories while at school. Students also alleged that she would crawl on all fours, bark, and run through school hallways.Residents of Meerstad also described what they viewed as unusual behaviour in the months before the killings. Neighbours have said they had seen the teenager running through the neighbourhood late at night, sitting on fences and rooftops, and hiding in bushes.As of now, Dutch authorities have not publicly released an official cause of death for Johan and Mathilda. Investigators have not publicly disclosed a motive, and the case remains under active investigation.