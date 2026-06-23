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Dutch trans teen who thought she was a dog remains in custody on suspicion of killing parents; relatives make statement

15-year-old Dutch teenager that has been arrested on suspicion of killing her parents in the village of Meerstad
15-year-old Dutch teenager that has been arrested on suspicion of killing her parents in the village of MeerstadX
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The Netherlands
Dutch crimes
Meerstad
active investigation
double murder suspicion
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Western Standard
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