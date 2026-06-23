Dutch trans teen who thought she was a dog remains in custody on suspicion of killing parents; relatives make statement

The 15-year-old Dutch girl accused of killing her parents in the village of Meerstad remains in custody under strict restrictions as investigators continue to examine the case.The development comes after 53-year-old Johan and Mathilda de Vries, identified as the teenager's parents, were found dead in their home in Meerstad, a village near Groningen in the Netherlands, around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.According to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, relatives of the couple said they are still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy."We can hardly comprehend what has happened," the family said in a statement. "But the support and compassion we have received from many people do us good and are heartwarming."Family members added that they hope to bid farewell to Johan and Mathilda in peace and privacy."We hope that everyone respects that wish,"As well, Dutch media have reported that the family's golden retriever was allegedly stabbed during the incident. Separate reports have also alleged then teen of slitting the throat of their family cat. .According to The Telegraaf, classmates were sent photographs of the aftermath through a WhatsApp group shortly after the killings. The images reportedly showed the victims lying in pools of blood inside the family home.Several students stated that the girl had struggled with her identity and had previously identified as a transgender boy, with some classmates further claimed that she later began identifying as a dog, allegedly wearing a tail, dog ears, and other accessories while at school. Students also alleged that she would crawl on all fours, bark, and run through school hallwaysResidents of Meerstad also described what they viewed as unusual behaviour in the months before the killings. Neighbours have said they had seen the teenager running through the neighbourhood late at night, sitting on fences and rooftops, and hiding in bushes.As of now, Dutch authorities have not publicly released an official cause of death for Johan and Mathilda. Investigators have not publicly disclosed a motive, and the case remains under active investigation.