Egyptian surgeon banned in Britain after joining wrong parts in bowel surgery

CALGARY — An Egyptian surgeon has been removed from the United Kingdom’s medical register after a disciplinary tribunal found that a serious error during bowel surgery left a patient at risk of life-threatening complications.Dr. Yasser Adly Abdel Rahman, an NHS locum surgeon who was working at Royal Oldham Hospital, performed emergency surgery on a patient in 2020. During the procedure, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service found that he connected the wrong section of the small intestine to the stomach, resulting in a serious surgical complication.According to the New York Post, Rahman and another surgeon decided to perform a procedure that was “not known to man” that connects the small intestine and stomach.The tribunal heard that the error created a closed-loop obstruction, preventing the normal movement of digestive contents and causing intestinal material to move in the wrong direction. Medical experts told the hearing that the mistake could have had fatal consequences if it had not been identified and corrected by another surgeon..An expert witness at the tribunal, former consultant general and colorectal surgeon Anthony Blower, described Rahman’s actions was “as bad as it gets for a consultant surgeon.”“The patient would have died in the post-operative period if it was not for the intervention,” Blower said in court. “Dr. Abdel Rahman’s procedure can at best be described as bizarre and was a totally unconventional operation that is not compatible with life,” Blower said.“Patient A would have died in the post-operative period if it was not for the intervention of Mr Rate.”During the tribunal, Rahman disputed the findings against him, describing the proceedings as a “witch hunt” and pointing to his 30-year career, during which he said he had never received a complaint..After the complication was discovered, the patient required a second operation to correct the error. The patient’s condition continued to deteriorate until another surgeon intervened and performed corrective surgery to address the complication.Another surgeon performed a second operation and was able to preserve part of the bowel by creating a stoma, a surgical opening in the abdomen that allows waste to leave the body.The tribunal ultimately ruled that Rahman’s actions amounted to serious professional misconduct and concluded that his fitness to practise medicine was impaired, and he was removed from the UK medical register.