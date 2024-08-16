Emmy's going up Schitt's Creek with Canada's Eugene and Dan Levy as hosts

Canada’s most famous father/son comedic duo will bring their Schitt’s Creek humour to the 2024 Emmy Awards on September 15, reports the New York Post. Eugene and Dan Levy will be making history as the first father-and-son combination to host TV’s biggest awards evening, but the second pair of presenters, following in the footsteps of SNL stars, Colin Jost and Michael Che who co-hosted in 2018. In a statement, the Levy’s together said, “For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough.” “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on September 15.” The Levy’s and other members of the Schitt’s Creek cast are no strangers to winning Emmy statues. At the 72nd awards ceremony in 2020, the comedy hit swept the comedy awards category with seven wins, taking home nine Emmys in total. That year, Eugene, 77, and Dan, 41, became the first father and son to win big the same year, with dad taking home the top prize for Outstanding Comedy Actor, while the son won Best Supporting Comedy Actor, as well as winning for writing and directing and sharing the award for Outstanding Comedy Series as executive producers. Schitt’s Creek was Dan’s path to fame, with Eugene gaining fame initially in the Canadian-based comedy, SCTV, as well as appearing in the American Pie franchise and the movie Best in Show. The Levy’s were up Schitt’s Creek for six years, from 2015 to 2020, portraying the men folk in the formerly wealthy Rose family after it loses its fortune, moves to a small town which they bought as a joke and lives in a motel. The program also starred Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, and Noah Reid “We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts,” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said in ABC’s press release announcing the news. “Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.” Eugene is also one of the nominees this year for his Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, which is up for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series, reports the New York Post. The 2024 Emmys will be the second ceremony to be held in 2024. The 2023 ceremony was held in January this year due to the actors and writers strike last summer. Top nominations up for awards this year include The Bear, The Crown, Fallout, Shogun, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Abbott Elementary, What We Do In the Shadows, and Palm Royale. The 2024 Emmys will air September 15 at 8 pm ET on CTV in Canada.