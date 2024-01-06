Epstein went to Vanity Fair’s office to suppress truth about his crimes, not Bill Clinton

Deceased American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein showed up in former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Graydon Carter’s office to suppress the truth about his sexual practices, which it did not publish. The New York Post reported Friday Epstein went straight to Carter after Vanity Fair reporter Vicky Ward had spoken to his victims Maria and Annie Farmer, who had blown the whistle on his sexual practices. Maria was a New York Academy of Art grad student when Epstein took her on as an art scout. She said he had sexually assaulted her in 1996 at Victoria's Secret owner Les Wexner’s Ohio home, and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell held her hand. Annie admitted Maxwell sexually assaulted her by groping her breasts when she was 16 years old and trained her to give him foot massages. His encounter with Carter came as Vanity Fair was preparing to run a profile on him in 2003 — without any reference to the Farmers’ revelations — under the headline The Talented Mr. Epstein. Former US president Bill Clinton tried to stop Vanity Fair from doing stories about Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, according to a document about the scandal as part of the second batch published on Thursday. READ MORE: Document reveals Clinton stormed into Vanity Fair newsroom, demanded it stop Epstein stories“When I was doing some research into VF yesterday, it does concern me about what they could want to write about me considering that B. Clinton walked into VF and threatened them to not write sex trafficking articles about his good friend JE,” said Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. “Should I be asking what is this story they’re writing pertaining to?”.Carter denied Clinton appearing in his office. “This categorically didn’t happen,” said his spokesperson. Ward said she had never heard about Clinton coming into the office. “I think that Jeffrey Epstein got conflated by the time it reached Virginia,” said Ward. While the story was going through factchecking, she said Epstein appeared in the office. Vanity Fair fact checker Mary Flynn emailed her and said he was standing in Carter’s office. “Bless you — guess who just appeared in Graydon’s office?” said Flynn. “Jeffrey Epstein.”This move came after his attempt to keep the truth from coming out in Vanity Fair. When Ward approached him about the allegations, she said the situation became contentious. She had put the Farmers’ allegations to he and Maxwell. “They went nuclear,” she said. “He said he would get a witch doctor to put a curse on my unborn children if he did not like the story.” When she heard he was in the office, she was on bedrest while pregnant. “I phoned my editor immediately and said, ‘What the hell is Jeffrey Epstein doing there?'” she said. “The idea that he was standing in Graydon’s office was appalling.”Carter told the New York Times in 2019 Epstein had turned up in Vanity Fair’s offices, but not his own. As it was closing the story, he asked him to pose for some photos, and he showed up in the office one day and sat in the lobby. He said he did not know how he got there. “There’s nothing new to comment on,” said his spokesperson.