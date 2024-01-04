Epstein's former 'Lolita Express' private jet to be torn apart

The plush private jet used by deceased American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to whisk his associates around the world will be ripped apart and scrapped. The Daily Mail reported Thursday the Boeing 727 — nicknamed the Lolita Express — has not flown since 2016 and is racking up thousands of dollars in storage fees each year as it remains unused beside a Georgia runway. World Aviation Services paid an undisclosed sum for the Lolita Express in 2020, hoping to turn a profit or use the parts for a similar cargo aircraft in its fleet. After learning about the Lolita Express’s central role in Epstein’s sex trafficking empire, World Aviation Services’s owner said he has abandoned any hopes of finding a buyer and will strip it down for valuable parts. “When I bought the plane, I didn't know who he was or what he did with it,” said the World Aviation Services’ owner. “My business is aviation — not this Epstein sh*t.” As of December, there were 35 Boeing 727s in service around the world, serving as freighters, charter jets, or military jets for countries such as Colombia, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. A handful of these jets have been turned into novelty homes, glamping accommodations, and a hotel, with disused models selling at auction for as little as $2,000. In four years, there has not been a single offer for Epstein’s jet, which once transported public figures such as former US president Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, American actor Kevin Spacey and other luminaries. “It will cost a lot of money to restore,” said the owner.“There's always crazy people out there but I just don't see it.”He called it “a rare plane.” There are not many of them flying around the world today. “I can recoup my money; I'm not that worried about it,” he said. American prosecutors said the Lolita Express was used to shuttle young sex trafficking victims between Epstein’s homes in New York, New Mexico, Paris, the US Virgin Islands, and Palm Beach, FL. Aviation records list its owner as JEGE Inc., which is named in several lawsuits as a company linked to him. However, the records are out of date and have changed hands several times since 2016. Call Sign N908JE took its final flight in 2016, taking off from Palm Beach International Airport at 11:39 a.m. and landing at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport 51 minutes later. Since then, it has been parked up near a maintenance hangar owned by American jet maintenance company Stambaugh Aviation, which charges around $1,000 per month in storage fees. It has been unregistered since 2019, which means it cannot be flown. The Daily Mail first located it in 2020 when it found the once-plush interior, including deep-pile carpets, throw blankets, and fluffy pillows infested with mold and mildew. There were numerous creepy pointers to him, including a showy red couch, mirrored walls, monogrammed tissues, and a bottle of baby lotion stored in a wood-panelled bedroom. Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre has filed various lawsuits against him and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, saying she was recruited as a sex slave at 15 years old and forced to entertain guests onboard the Lolita Express. Giuffre has settled cases with Prince Andrew and former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz. She admitted in 2023 she might have made a mistake when she accused Dershowitz of pedophilia. Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to Epstein were released on Wednesday. READ MORE: UPDATED: US court releases list of people connected to EpsteinThis is the first set of documents to be unsealed under a December 18 court order, with more expected in the coming weeks.The documents are expected to include about 200 names, including some of his accusers, business executives, politicians and other celebrities.