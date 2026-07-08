International

EU lawmakers seek investigation into FIFA boss over Balogun decision

Mark Carney (center) raising the World Cup story, Gianni Infantino (right)
Mark Carney (center) raising the World Cup story, Gianni Infantino (right)Mark Carney
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Investigation
European Union
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Fifa
Balogun
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