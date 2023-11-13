EU reaches Digital ID agreement, digital currency next

The European Parliament (EP) and its member countries have reached a deal on the digital ID framework, and now EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton says digital currency integration should follow.The provisional agreement on the European Digital Identity (eID) regulation is being touted by the EU Council as a safe and trusted option that "protects democratic rights and values."In a post to Twitter/X Nov 8, Breton called the development a “giant step” and a “world premiere.”“With the European Digital Identity wallet, all [European] citizens will be able to have a secured e-identity for their lifetime,” he wrote.“This wallet has the highest level of both security and privacy.“Thierry co-authored the Digital Services Act of the EU which passed August 25. It held all digital operations at work in the EU, including Big Tech, means to be held legally accountable for everything from Russian propaganda and fake news to the manipulation of shoppers and facilitating child abuse. Violators could face fines of hundreds of millions of euros or even a Europe-wide ban.In a video posted to X, Dutch Member of the European Parliament, Rob Roos, called the developments “bad news” and expressed concern about where the digital ID would lead.“This means that probably not far from now, the digital identity will be [in] effect in the European Union. Right after this agreement, Commmissioner Breton said, ‘Now that we have the digital identity wallet, we have to put something in it.’ And what he meant was the digital Euro, also known as the central bank digital currency."“And this is a very bad development. They always promised us not to make this connection.”The week prior, 300 scientists and security experts and researchers agreed the EU should “rethink” its digital identity scheme. The experts said the eIDAS Regulation "as proposed in its current form, will not result in adequate technological safeguards for citizens and businesses, as intended. In fact, it will very likely result in less security for all."Their primary concern with the eIDAS was "radically expanding the ability of governments to surveil both their own citizens and residents across the EU by providing them with the technical means to intercept encrypted web traffic, as well as undermining the existing oversight mechanisms relied on by European citizens."Roos said the EU went right ahead anyway.“They ignored all the privacy experts and security specialists. They're pushing it all through,” he said.“I am not optimistic. But it is not too late yet. Parliament still has to vote about this. Let your MEP know that you oppose the digital identity and that you want your MEP to vote against it!”Prior to the imposition of the Digital Services Act, EU officials visited the headquarters of Twitter/X in June to check out their compliance measures.Already, the Twitter/X help center online tells users they have recourse if they don’t like actions of the social media giant’s actions. “You are entitled to select any out-of-court dispute settlement body certified by the Digital Services Coordinator in the relevant Member State of the EU to resolve a dispute relating to any such decision,” the site advises.“X will engage with the selected certified out-of-court dispute settlement body with a view to resolving the dispute in accordance with the Digital Services Act. You should be aware that X is not bound by any decision made by a certified out-of-court dispute settlement body.”Twitter/X said the disgruntled could also take the matter to court.