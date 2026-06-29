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Europe heatwave leaves seven dead in UK, nearly 1,000 excess deaths in France

At least seven people have died in water-related incidents across the United Kingdom during the country’s recent heatwave, while French health authorities estimate nearly 1,000 excess deaths have occurred as exceptionally high temperatures continue to affect much of western Europe.
At least seven people have died in water-related incidents across the United Kingdom during the country’s recent heatwave, while French health authorities estimate nearly 1,000 excess deaths have occurred as exceptionally high temperatures continue to affect much of western Europe.ChatGPT AI
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Uk Health Security Agency
UK heatwave
Cowbury Reservoir
Helen Baxter
Greater Manchester Police
Hampshire Police
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Western Standard
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