European Union plans to ban smoking, vaping outdoors

The European Commission wants to ban smoking and vaping in many outdoor places, including cafe patios, bus stops, and zoos.The plan would also ban nicotine-free products. This information comes from leaked documents.The leaked documents said the ban would cover "heated-tobacco products and electronic cigarettes, whether containing nicotine or nicotine-free" and "tobacco surrogates and any other smoke and/or aerosol emitting products."The documents also state, "The evidence on the use of emerging products as a cessation aid is inconclusive."The Commission said there is growing proof that secondhand e-cigarette vapour, with or without nicotine, can harm people nearby."The level of coverage of smoke-free rules varies greatly based on the type of smoke-free environments, and the general level of coverage of outdoor spaces in smoke-free policies is low," said the Commission.The new rules would apply to many outdoor and semi-outdoor spaces, such as rooftops, balconies, and patios at restaurants and cafes. It would also cover bus stops, airports, and outdoor areas at workplaces, hospitals, and nursing homes.The ban would also affect places where families go with their children, such as playgrounds, amusement parks, pools, and zoos. Schools from preschool to university would be included in the ban.The World Vapers' Alliance (WVA) is upset about the plan."The commission is making a disastrous mistake by lumping vaping with smoking," said Michael Landl, Director of WVA. "This sends a dangerous message to millions of smokers who need vaping to quit. This falsely equates vaping with smoking, misleading millions into believing vaping is just as harmful when it's actually 95% less harmful. There is virtually no secondhand vaping, and it is way less harmful than smoking. These recommendations will keep more people smoking and put public health at greater risk by equating vaping with smoking.""The commission is outright misleading smokers by claiming vaping and smoking are the same," said Alberto Gomez Hernandez, Policy Manager of WVA. "This blatant disregard for science and consumer choice ignores the facts. Allowing vaping in smoke-free areas could drive more smokers to switch, cutting smoking deaths across Europe. Instead, they're blocking a proven harm reduction tool and putting lives at risk."