Ex-porn star offers advice on fear, anxiety and literal demons

A former porn star and her pastoring husband has offered tips on how to overcome harassing spirits in a recent podcast.On Episode 78 of the Let's Talk Purity podcast, Brittni De La Mora joined her pastor-husband Richard De La Mora to discuss tormenting feelings and spirits and how Christians can overcome.Brittni, who did porn for seven years, said a spirit of anxiety used to reinforce a previous trauma in her life.“Before I became a Christian, I was dating a guy that was killed in front of me. And so after that, I became very afraid. I was always looking over my back. It was a very trauma-based fear that I had to work through,” she said.“Sometimes, when the enemy attacks and you feel that fear, rather than staying under the covering of Christ, you basically enter into that fear, and you say, 'OK, I’m going to allow this realm of fear to now dictate my moves,'” Brittni explained.The podcaster said mental discipline is crucial to win the battle and she endeavours to overcome fear whenever she feels it."Whatever you focus on will grow in your life. Whenever a fearful thought comes into me, I instantly say, ‘Nope, not going to go there. I'm going to do it anyway because you’re telling me not to,’” she said.“But sometimes, when that fearful thought comes, and if we receive it and allow it to dictate that move, guess what? It comes back stronger the next time, stronger the next time, to eventually you’re in a place where now your brain has been rewired, and you just operate in fear.” Richard told listeners to shut down tormenting thoughts, fast."You have 15 seconds to cast that thought down…[before it] turns into a feeling, then the feeling starts to become an action. Because, if not, if you stay there it starts growing and growing and growing," he explained."I just think, for a lot of us, everybody has different fears. But learning how to cast those down and stepping in Christ in faith, is really going to help us and challenge us and grow us to be able to be that person that God has called us to become."Brittni said she used to drink wine at night to calm her anxieties and when she refused to turn to God instead, things got even worse.“I would say, ‘I'm going to have one drink because my schedule is so busy, life is overwhelming and I just want to debrief.’ But God was saying, ‘No Brittni, you don't need to have a drink. You need to rest in Me,” Brittni recalled. "I was refusing to surrender. I would have a drink. And then boom, I started getting tormented,” she recalled.”I would have one drink and I would not sleep all night. I might get one hour, if I was lucky, and I would take Melatonin. I was taking a Benadryl to help. Nothing worked.” Brittni said when she finally did what God asked, she was able to sleep peacefully. Together, the couple encouraged listeners to look at their lives to see if there are any areas of rebellion against God that make them vulnerable.“A tormenting spirit will try to invade your life when you're not living a surrendered life because the torment comes in a place that you're not surrendered at. For me, I used to get tormented in my mind, literally anxious thoughts, because I wouldn't surrender. I wouldn't surrender to fully lean on God,” Richard admitted.“I leaned on my distractions. And I think that's the open door we're talking about. Because of that spirit of torment, the open door of that is when you don't surrender. And it sits there tormenting you.”Brittni shared her life story with Candace Owens three months ago. The couple, who have two children, appeared on the Dr. Phil Show 11 months ago.Since then, the couple, who started Love Always Ministries, has offered insights on many topics, including Getting Past Your Partner’s Sexual Past and a frank conversation on efforts to stay celibate while single entitled Lonely, Weary, and Horny!