Family of Belfast beheading attempt victim claims media is spreading 'false information'

The family of the victim of the beheading attempt in North Belfast has made a statement regarding "false information" being spread across social media. Stephen Ogilvie, 44, was left with serious injuries including the loss of his left eye with severe injuries to his right, facial lacerations, slash wounds to his neck and back, and other serious head injuries after being attacked Monday night. Ogilvie's family issued a plea through police asking those to stop spreading disinformation online.Reportedly, false social-media posts claiming that Ogilvie had died caused the family "immense additional distress."."It is now forcing us to clarify that our loved one is in fact in a stable condition, and we are solely focused on his recovery at this time," they said in a statement issued by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI)."We are also appealing to the media and the public to please give us some space. We need privacy to focus on our family right now, without cameras or people speculating about what happened via social media.”They also urged the violence in recent protests to stop, stating they are left “feeling disgusted” by the recent disorder. According to Belfast Live, UUP leader Jon Burrows spoke to Ogilvie's father, who had a direct appeal he wanted him to pass on..“I want to thank Mr Ogilvie for taking the time to speak with me at such a distressing time for his family." Burrows stated.“His son remains in the ICU following the devastating injuries he sustained, but is stable. The injuries inflicted upon him are truly shocking, and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his entire family."“The victim's father has also asked me to pass on a direct appeal to those spreading disinformation online: please stop. This has shockingly included false posts on social media at various times that his son has died."“This is causing immense additional distress to a family already going through an unimaginable ordeal. I echo that appeal wholeheartedly and urge everyone to act with decency and respect for this family."“I offered my full solidarity and support to the whole family today."Burrows also added he would be meeting with the Secretary of State on Thursday, where he will be raising issues directly related to this case..A second night of riots around the United Kingdom had kicked off Wednesday night in response to the attack. Authorities had warned throughout the day that additional demonstrations were being planned across Northern Ireland. The PSNI said it was aware of calls for protest activity and increased its operational response accordingly.According to reports, groups of masked individuals threw bricks, stones, and other objects at police lines in Newtownabbey, north of Belfast.In response, officers deployed water cannons and advanced riot units to disperse crowds.Anti-immigration demonstrations have occurred due to the fact the suspect was a Sudanese national who had previously sought asylum and had been granted leave to remain in the UK.The first night of protests was a reaction to news of the attack and the suspect's identity. The second night is significant because it suggests the unrest is becoming organized and sustained rather than a one-off movement..The suspect, Hadi Alodid, appeared in Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.Alodid was arrested in the attempted murder of Ogilvie.Reportedly, Alodid refused legal representation through an Arabic interpreter and did not enter a plea.District judge, Stephen Keown, refused bail after hearing police concerns there could be "significant public disorder" if he was released due to "strong public feeling" about the incident.The case has been adjourned until July 8.