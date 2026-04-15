Feds send another $120M to Sudan as war drags on

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada announced more than $120 million in new funding Wednesday morning to Sudan, as the country enters its third year of violent conflict. The funding commitment was revealed in Germany by Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai at the International Sudan Conference in Berlin. In a statement, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said the funding reflects Canada’s response to what officials describe as an escalating humanitarian emergency.“Today’s announcement of more than $120 million underscores Canada’s commitment to the people of Sudan and the region in the face of an escalating humanitarian crisis,” Anand said. “This support will deliver urgent, life-saving assistance to those most in need.”The conflict in Sudan began three years ago and has since expanded in scale. Canadian officials say it has contributed to what they describe as the largest displacement crisis in the world, alongside widespread reports of war crimes. The announcement one month after Canada expanded sanctions tied to leaders of warring factions in the conflict. The federal government imposed measures against 15 individuals and seven entities linked to the war, primarily from the Sudanese Armed Forces and the UAE-backed Rapid Support Forces..Despite this, Canada has been slower than its G7 allies in applying economic pressure, particularly against international weapons networks supplying arms to the RSF.Data from international monitors suggest Canada has lagged behind partners such as the United States and the United Kingdom in both the scope and speed of sanctions. Washington has targeted companies based in the United Arab Emirates alleged to be involved in supplying arms to the Rapid Support Forces, while Canada has not taken comparable steps.This comes only months after Ottawa has deepened economic ties with the UAE. Prime Minister Mark Carney travelled to Abu Dhabi in mid-November last year, earning a $70-billion pledge for future investments. Canada’s total spending on Sudan has surpassed $450 million, since the conflict began. The federal government said it will continue working with international partners to support humanitarian access and broader stabilization efforts as the conflict continues.