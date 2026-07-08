FIFA to consider lifting Russia ban after Olympics make the move

OTTAWA — FIFA says it will review whether to restore Russian national teams to international competition after the International Olympic Committee lifted its suspension of Russia’s Olympic Committee and urged sports federations to end war-related sanctions.The development could pave the way for Russia’s return to FIFA competitions for the first time since the country was banned following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.“FIFA has been made aware of the decision taken by the IOC to provisionally lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee,” the governing body said in a statement to Sky News.“FIFA will analyse the decision before deciding on next steps in coordination with the relevant stakeholders.”Russian national and club teams have been barred from FIFA and UEFA competitions since 2022, after several European countries refused to play against Russian opponents following the invasion..The ban prevented Russia from participating in qualification for both the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups, as well as the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.The IOC announced Monday it had lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee and withdrawn its recommendation that international federations ban Russian teams, leaving the decision to each individual sport.“The decision on whether to host events and sports competitions in Russia, to invite Russian government or state officials to competitions, or to allow the display of the Russian flag, anthem, colours or any other identifications, is at the discretion of each international federation,” the IOC said.FIFA president Gianni Infantino has previously signalled he is open to Russia’s return.“This ban has not achieved anything, it has just created more frustration and hatred,” Infantino told Sky News in February.“We have to look at” restoring Russian teams, he added.FIFA has already approved Russia’s under-15 boys’ national team to compete at a FIFA youth tournament later this year in Azerbaijan.UEFA attempted to reinstate Russian youth teams in 2023 but abandoned the plan after several European football associations threatened to boycott the competitions.Any decision to restore Russia’s senior national teams would require coordination between FIFA, UEFA and European national football associations, many of which continue to oppose Russia’s return.