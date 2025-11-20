Fire forces evacuation at COP30 climate summit in Brazil

A fire at the COP30 climate summit forced the evacuation of delegates, staff, and media on Thursday in the host city of Belem. According to Brazilian officials, the situation is now under control, though it remains unclear when negotiations will resume.According to Reuters Brazil’s tourism minister told reporters that no injuries were reported and that firefighters had contained the blaze. However, he said there was no confirmation regarding whether delegates would be able to return later Thursday or on Friday to the affected areas of the venue..Summit organizers issued a statement confirming that Brazilian fire authorities ordered a full evacuation of the premises as a precaution. The United Nations climate body added that safety inspections were underway and that further updates were expected later in the day.The disruption comes during a critical phase of the summit, where nearly 200 participating nations are negotiating issues such as climate financing and a global transition away from fossil fuels. The conference had already missed a Wednesday deadline for reaching agreements, and officials were attempting to conclude talks before the summit’s scheduled close on Friday.The evacuation caused confusion as alarms sounded and attendees rushed to exits while police secured the affected area. Local television footage showed visible flames and smoke inside the conference center, located at a redeveloped former airport site..COP30 has already faced high tensions and pressure from activists. Protests calling for stronger environmental protections and faster climate action have occurred throughout the two-week event, occasionally disrupting scheduled sessions.Further information on the cause of the fire and the summit’s schedule is expected once authorities complete safety assessments.