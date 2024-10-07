Florida braces for devasting Hurricane Milton

It is going to be a big one.Tens of thousands of Floridians headed for higher ground on Monday as Hurricane Milton — one of the strongest storms in memory — bore down on them.Experts say Milton, estimated to be the biggest storm in 100 years, headed for an 8 p.m. landing in Tampa and along Florida's Gulf Coast. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell has visited Tampa and is meeting with Mayor Jane Castor as the area prepares. Castor declared a state of emergency for the City of Tampa and all hands are on deck to secure facilities, critical infrastructure, active emergency shelters, remove debris, and do other activities, according to a Monday press release. NBC 6 South Florida hurricane specialist John Morales became emotional when speaking about Hurricane Milton, calling it “an incredible, incredible, incredible hurricane.”“It has dropped 50 millibars in 10 hours,” said Morales. “I apologize.”.As Morales fought back tears, he said the conditions were horrific. He added it would be a Category Five hurricane. The International Space Station showed Hurricane Milton had formed a large storm near Florida.The winds continued to build up, merging into a white cloud that looked like a tornado. Clouds continued to head into the hole as it moved. .A separate puffy white cloud was connected to this tornado. It was a Category Five storm over the Gulf of Mexico, heading towards Florida with 170 mile per hour winds and being the strongest in 20 years. American independent journalist Florida Grand said Tropicana Field is prepared for the National Guard and line crews. “Looks like this is gonna be big time,” said Grand. Grand included a photo showing multiple cots set up at Tropicana Field, with a few workers moving around as they continued to prepare the area. .American documentarian Jonathan Petramala said the gas line at Costco is mesmerizing as a timelapse. “I will say #hurricanehelene really lit a fire under #tampabay to seriously prepare for #hurricanemilton,” said Petramala. Several vehicles came in and out of the Costco gas area, waiting in eight spots to fill up their tanks before entering the parking lot or driving off. .This ordeal comes after US President Joe Biden said on September 30 climate change was behind the devastation from Hurricane Helene after confirming his government has no resources to give victims..Biden blames Hurricane Helene devastation ‘absolutely, unequivocally’ on climate change.More than 230 people died from Hurricane Helene, which has been called a once in 1,000 years event.“Absolutely, positively, unequivocally, yes, yes, yes, yes,” said Biden.