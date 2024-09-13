Former Clintons' advisor's bombshell; has affidavit Harris campaign received sample debate questions

After the ABC News moderators of the Trump/Harris debate interrupted and fact-checked Trump five times, while not fact-checking Harris once, Mark Penn, a former high-level advisor to Bill and Hillary Clinton is demanding a full investigation into ABC’s debate planning and execution. Interviewed on Fox News on Thursday, Penn said, “They called Trump out on every falsehood but let Harris get away with one lie after another (and) when the refs put their fingers on the scale, you gotta throw out the score of the game.” “What would have happened in that debate had they challenged Harris? If they said, ‘that’s not right what you said there about Charlottesville.' We don’t know how she would have reacted and then Trump wouldn’t have to spend all his time on the defence.” “I think they did a real disservice to the voters of America when they did that and they put in jeopardy the institutions of debate.” ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis moderated the debate which drew 67.1 million viewers, making it the most watched presidential debate since 2008, reports WND. “But it has drawn scorn from both Republicans and Democrats for giving the appearance of bias.” “Following the debate, it’s been revealed that moderator Linsey Davis is a sorority sister of Kamala Harris, and that ABC senior executive Dana Walden has been a close friend of Kamala Harris for 30 years,” reports WND. On Friday, Penn dropped a bombshell on X, formerly Twitter. “I will be releasing an affidavit from an ABC whistleblower regarding the debate. I have just signed a non-disclosure agreement with the attorney of the whistleblower. The affidavit states how the Harris campaign was given sample questions which were essentially the same questions that were given during the debate and separate assurances of fact checking Donald Trump and that she would NOT be fact checked,” wrote Penn. “Accordingly, the affidavit states several other factors that were built into the debate to give Kamala a significant advantage. I have seen and read the affidavit and after the attorney blacks out the name of the whistleblower and other information that could dox the whistleblower, I will release the full affidavit. I will be releasing the affidavit before the weekend is out.” .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.