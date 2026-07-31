Former UK funeral director sentenced to 20 years for offences involving human remains

CALGARY — A former funeral director in the United Kingdom has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to dozens of offences involving the mishandling of human remains, fraudulent funeral practices and theft. Robert Bush, 48, the former owner of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull, Yorkshire, was sentenced Friday at Hull Crown Court following a five-day sentencing hearing.Bush had previously pleaded guilty to 67 offences, including 30 counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body, multiple counts of fraud by false representation and theft from 12 charities.According to The Times, the investigation began in March 2024 after concerns were raised about the funeral home's handling of the deceased. A search conducted by the Humberside Police uncovered dozens of bodies that had not been buried or cremated as expected, along with more than 100 sets of ashes. Prosecutors said many families had already been given ashes that did not belong to their loved ones, while others never received any remains..During the sentencing hearing, the court heard victim impact statements from more than 200 affected families, many describing the lasting emotional consequences of learning they had buried or scattered the wrong ashes.Bush was present in court as the sentence was delivered. In a statement read during the proceedings, he apologized to the families, attributing his actions to greed and incompetence.In imposing the sentence, Mr. Justice Hilliard said Bush had committed a "gross breach of trust" against grieving families who were particularly vulnerable after losing loved ones. The judge said Bush's actions represented "an affront to public dignity" and noted that the offences had no direct sentencing guideline because of their unusual nature."If the police had not intervened, the practice would have continued," the judge said, adding that the scale of the offending required "significant additional punishment."The judge said the 20-year prison sentence reflected the seriousness of the offences, the prolonged abuse of trust and the lasting harm caused to hundreds of families.