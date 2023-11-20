Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter dead at 96

Former United States first lady Rosalynn Carter passed away on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, GA, at the age of 96. “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” said former US president Jimmy Carter in a Sunday press release. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it.”As long as Rosalynn was in the world, Jimmy said he “always knew somebody loved and supported me.”The Carter Centre said she died peacefully with family by her side. She was married for 77 years to Jimmy, who is now 99 years old. She is survived by her children Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. A grandson died in 2015. “Besides being a loving mother and extraordinary first lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right,” said Chip. “Her life of service and compassion was an example for all Americans.” Chip added “will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today.”The Carter Centre concluded by saying the schedule of memorial events and funeral ceremonies will be distributed as soon as possible to media and posted on www.rosalynncartertribute.org. This tribute website includes the family’s official condolence book, opportunities for memorial gifts and an official biography and downloadable photos.