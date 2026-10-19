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France considers curfews after widespread riots leave thousands arrested, PM blames 'ultra-left' groups

France is considering localized curfews after a weekend of widespread riots, looting and clashes with police left approximately 2,400 people arrested.
France is considering localized curfews after a weekend of widespread riots, looting and clashes with police left approximately 2,400 people arrested.ChatGBT
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