France considers curfews after widespread riots leave thousands arrested, PM blames 'ultra-left' groups

CALGARY — France is considering localized curfews after a weekend of widespread riots, looting and clashes with police left approximately 2,400 people arrested, nearly 1,000 emergency personnel injured, and thousands of businesses damaged across the country.The unrest, which escalated on Saturday and continued into Sunday, followed weeks of demonstrations over rising living costs, deteriorating public services and conditions in French schools.According to Reuters, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced Monday that the government was considering targeted curfews in affected areas, although he stopped short of declaring a nationwide state of emergency."My determination to restore order is absolute," Lecornu told reporters, adding that restrictions should be limited to areas experiencing significant unrest rather than imposed across entire cities.The violence affected several major cities, including Paris, Marseille and Lyon, where businesses were looted, public buildings vandalized and fires set in the streets.The Federation of Trade and Retail estimated that nearly 3,000 businesses were affected over the weekend, with hundreds of storefronts damaged in the French capital alone..Lecornu has accused far-left ''extremists'' and criminal groups of exploiting the nationwide demonstrations to incite violence and destruction.Speaking following an emergency government meeting Monday, Lecornu alleged that some groups were pursuing an agenda aimed at creating chaos ahead of France's 2027 presidential election.He instructed regional authorities to introduce localized and partial curfews in areas experiencing significant unrest, with additional security measures expected to begin Monday evening.Lecornu also warned that authorities would pursue those responsible for looting, arson and attacks on police, with investigators examining social media footage to identify suspects.Although the government has not ruled out declaring a state of emergency if conditions deteriorate, Lecornu indicated that such a measure was not currently being considered.The prime minister emphasized that peaceful demonstrations must remain protected and should be distinguished from criminal activity occurring alongside the protests.The government also announced plans to accelerate insurance assessments and introduce financial support for businesses affected by the violence..In central Paris, luxury retailers including Dior, Rolex, Louis Vuitton and Gucci suffered damage to their storefronts. In Marseille, the official store of football club Olympique de Marseille was among the businesses targeted by looters.One of the most significant incidents occurred in Limoges, where the city's historic 19th-century town hall was severely damaged by fire after individuals reportedly entered the building and set it ablaze.The fire caused the roof to collapse, leaving much of the structure destroyed.According to the Associated Press, approximately 550,000 people participated in Saturday's nationwide demonstrations based on official estimates, while organizers placed attendance closer to 800,000.Although much of the protest activity was peaceful, violence erupted in several locations as groups clashed with police and targeted businesses and government buildings.Authorities reported that one protester died after suffering cardiac arrest on Saturday. Nearly 1,000 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were injured during the unrest.The violence also raised concerns about police tactics after separate investigations were launched into serious injuries sustained by demonstrators, including a teenager who reportedly lost an eye in Mulhouse and another protester who lost a hand in Saint-Étienne..The unrest has placed additional pressure on President Emmanuel Macron's government, with senior officials facing criticism over the police response.Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez acknowledged Monday that security forces had lost control in parts of several major cities, despite deploying approximately 60,000 police officers and other security personnel on Saturday."You can't look shopkeepers in the eye when hundreds of businesses have been looted and say we haven't lost control in some of these major cities," Nuñez said to the Associated Press.Nuñez offered his resignation on Sunday, accepting responsibility for shortcomings in the government's handling of the demonstrations. However, Macron rejected the offer, instructing the minister to remain in his position and implement new policing strategies.In a televised address Sunday, Macron condemned the destruction and pledged that those responsible would be held accountable."Those who looted will have to pay for the damage, and those who sought to bring down the Republic will be held accountable," Macron said.The government has attributed much of the violence to radical far-left groups and individuals involved in criminal activity.However, far-left political leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon challenged those accusations and called on the government to provide evidence supporting its claims. He also condemned looting and destruction while defending the broader protest movement..The latest unrest began with student-led protests over conditions in France's education system, including concerns about school facilities, staffing and educational resources.The movement subsequently expanded to include trade unions, workers and other demonstrators expressing frustration over rising living costs and the condition of public services.Some participants have also sought to revive the Yellow Vest movement, which began in 2018 over fuel taxes and developed into broader demonstrations against economic inequality and government policies.The latest protests come amid economic uncertainty in France, where concerns over government debt, public spending and household expenses have contributed to public dissatisfaction.Macron has acknowledged the concerns raised by peaceful demonstrators but maintained that attacks on businesses, police and public institutions cannot be justified. The unrest has also prompted criticism from political opponents ahead of France's 2027 presidential election.National Rally president Jordan Bardella accused the government of failing to protect the public, while Marine Le Pen criticized Macron's administration over its handling of the crisis.Meanwhile, Mélenchon has argued that the government must address the underlying grievances rather than focusing exclusively on the violence..US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the nationwide riots in France, blaming immigration for the violence and urging French authorities to tighten border controls."The migrants have taken over France. They must CLOSE THE BORDERS, FAST!" Trump wrote Monday on his Truth Social platform.His remarks followed a separate social media post Sunday in which he declared, "France is burning!" and argued that immigration had contributed to the country's unrest.Trump's comments contrast with statements from French officials, who have attributed much of the violence to radical far-left groups and individuals taking advantage of the demonstrations to engage in looting and destruction.French authorities have not established a connection between immigration and the riots, which followed weeks of student-led protests over education funding, deteriorating school conditions and rising living costs.The US president's remarks come as Macron's government faces mounting pressure to restore order, with thousands arrested and authorities considering additional security measures to prevent further violence..Authorities began cleanup operations Monday as businesses assessed damage and local governments considered additional security measures.In Marseille, officials prohibited demonstrations and other gatherings between noon and 8 p.m. Monday, while further restrictions remained under consideration elsewhere.Despite the beginning of school holidays, students continued organizing gatherings and blockades, including at Sciences Po University and the Louvre in Paris.French trade unions have also called for another round of strikes and demonstrations on November 5, raising the possibility of further disruptions in the coming weeks.The unrest has extended beyond France's streets into its financial markets, with French stocks declining and government borrowing costs rising Monday amid concerns about political instability.Macron, meanwhile, travelled to the Gulf region as part of efforts to secure additional fuel supplies and address energy costs.With further demonstrations planned and authorities facing questions about their handling of the weekend's violence, the French government continues to balance efforts to restore public order with demands for action on the economic and social issues behind the protests.