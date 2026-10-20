France on alert as 2,500 remain in custody, new protests planned

CALGARY — French cities experienced a relatively peaceful night following the introduction of targeted curfews, as authorities continue dealing with the aftermath of nationwide riots that left thousands arrested and businesses damaged.Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said Tuesday that restrictions introduced in several major cities, including Paris, Lyon, Lille and Nice, had helped restore order after a weekend of widespread looting, arson and clashes between protesters and police."The targeted curfews have contributed to the calm of last night," Lecornu wrote on X, adding that the restrictions could be extended in areas where authorities consider them necessary.According to Reuters, approximately 2,500 people remained in police custody awaiting questioning, while another 149 were detained awaiting trial following the unrest.The latest figures come after demonstrations involving hundreds of thousands of people escalated into some of France's most significant civil disturbances in years.Despite the calmer conditions, student organizations and groups associated with the Yellow Vest movement are planning further demonstrations on Saturday, October 24, raising concerns about renewed confrontations..Authorities imposed localized curfews Monday evening in parts of Paris, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Nice and Marseille, focusing on areas particularly affected by looting and property damage.In Paris, restrictions were introduced around Place de la République and the Les Halles shopping district, with overnight curfews beginning at 11 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m.Public gatherings and demonstrations were also restricted in parts of the capital.Some curfews in other cities applied specifically to minors, reflecting concerns about the involvement of young people in recent demonstrations..The government deployed approximately 60,000 police officers and other security personnel over the weekend and is considering increasing its presence in areas where further unrest is anticipated.Lecornu has maintained that a nationwide state of emergency is not currently necessary, although the government has not ruled out additional measures if violence resumes.French officials are also facing questions about their response to the weekend's disturbances, particularly after Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez acknowledged Monday that police had lost control in parts of several major cities.President Emmanuel Macron subsequently rejected Nuñez's offer to resign and instructed him to remain in his position while reviewing security and intelligence failures..The French government is preparing financial assistance for businesses affected by the riots, which left storefronts damaged, merchandise stolen and public buildings vandalized.According to Reuters, more than 3,000 businesses were damaged or looted during the weekend's unrest.The government has announced plans to provide financial support to affected companies, including assistance with cash-flow difficulties and state-funded temporary employment measures intended to prevent layoffs.Insurance companies have also pledged to accelerate claims processing to help businesses recover some of their losses.The damage comes at a difficult time for France's economy, which is already facing significant budget pressures, rising energy costs and concerns about government debt.French government borrowing costs continued climbing Tuesday, reflecting investor concerns about political instability and the country's financial outlook..The demonstrations initially began in September, when high school students in the northern suburbs of Paris protested teacher shortages, deteriorating school buildings and inadequate educational resources.The movement subsequently expanded to include workers, trade unions and residents expressing frustration over rising living costs and the condition of public services.The French government has accused radical far-left groups and individuals involved in criminal activity of exploiting the demonstrations to engage in destruction and looting.However, organizers have maintained that the broader movement is focused on education funding, economic pressures and public services.The government has pledged to bring approximately 3,000 qualified teachers who are not currently working into schools to address staffing shortages.It has not, however, committed to substantial additional education funding, citing the country's strained finances.] .Despite the introduction of curfews, several student organizations and groups associated with the Yellow Vest movement have announced plans for another round of demonstrations Saturday.The upcoming protests are expected to focus on education conditions, rising fuel prices and broader concerns about the cost of living.Major labour organizations, including the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), have not endorsed Saturday's demonstrations, according to Reuters.However, trade unions have separately called for strikes on November 5 to protest proposed budget cuts and demand higher wages.The planned demonstrations come as France approaches its 2027 presidential election, with Macron's government facing criticism from political opponents over its handling of the unrest.National Rally figures have criticized the government's response to public disorder, while left-wing politicians have called for greater attention to the economic and social grievances driving the protests.With curfews temporarily reducing violence and further demonstrations scheduled, French authorities are preparing for another potentially challenging weekend while attempting to address the financial and political consequences of the unrest.