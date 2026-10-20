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France on alert as 2,500 remain in custody, new protests planned

France on alert as 2,500 remain in custody, new protests planned
France on alert as 2,500 remain in custody, new protests plannedX/ChatGBT
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Yellow Vests Movement
French President Emmanuel Macron
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France riots
France Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu
The Louvre
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Western Standard
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