France plans to ban nicotine pouches over youth appeal concerns, sparking debate about the balance between protecting young people and helping smokers quit.Health Minister Genevieve Darrieussecq told Le Parisien the tobacco-free products contain "high doses of nicotine" and pose risks, particularly to young non-smokers.Darrieussecq said that nicotine pouches are "dangerous."France's ban announcement comes as research suggests nicotine pouches help reduce smoking rates.A recent study found participants using nicotine pouches cut their daily cigarette consumption from 15 to 8.3 cigarettes over eight weeks.Michael Landl, director of World Vapers' Alliance (WVA), warns the ban could backfire.Landl is worried about the black market as it is harder to regulate and control, as well as pushing people back to cigarettes, which are more harmful than nicotine pouches. Similar bans have faced challenges elsewhere. In Germany, where nicotine pouches are prohibited, the products remain widely available, raising questions about enforcement.Manufacturers market the pouches as a safer alternative to cigarettes and are allowed in smoke-free spaces.A comprehensive review of 62 studies found nicotine pouches contain fewer harmful chemicals than cigarettes and traditional smokeless tobacco. The research showed adult users are primarily current or former smokers, with usage rates between 0.8% and 3%.According to U.S. data, youth usage remains relatively low, with current use around 1.5% and lifetime use under 2.5% as of 2023.However, Darrieussecq maintains that the products' marketing appeals to young people. The French government expects to formally announce the ban within weeks.Health experts suggest that targeted restrictions on marketing and youth access are more effective than an outright ban.The debate highlights the challenge of balancing harm reduction for smokers with youth protection.A recent study of low-income adults showed promise for nicotine pouches as a smoking cessation tool. Participants who had no plans to quit smoking significantly reduced their cigarette consumption when given access to nicotine pouches.Industry-funded research indicates the nicotine pouches are substantially less toxic than cigarettes, though they can deliver similar nicotine levels. The French ban raises questions about the future of tobacco harm reduction in Europe. Critics argue that while youth uptake concerns deserve attention, they shouldn't overshadow the potential benefits for millions of smokers trying to quit.