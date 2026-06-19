International

WATCH: French court fines sex attack victim €1,000 for remarks linking immigration and violence

French activist Thaïs d’Escufon
French activist Thaïs d’EscufonX
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
French courts
sexual assault case
Thaïs d’Escufon
Tunisian migrant
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news