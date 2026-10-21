International

French President slams Trump's France riot claims as 'stupid,' troops to deploy ahead of weekend protests

Macron Amid Paris Riot
Macron Amid Paris RiotX/ChatGBT
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Donald Trump
Yellow Vests Movement
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French President Emmanuel Macron
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France riots
France Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu
The Louvre
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