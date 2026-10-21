French President slams Trump's France riot claims as 'stupid,' troops to deploy ahead of weekend protests

CALGARY — French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized US President Donald Trump and other foreign leaders for spreading what he called misleading claims about France's nationwide riots, as the government prepares to deploy troops and additional police ahead of another round of demonstrations this weekend.Speaking to DWS News reporters in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, Macron described comments from foreign leaders about the unrest as "unacceptable" and "stupid," accusing them of exploiting France's domestic tensions for political purposes.His remarks followed Trump's claims that migrants, jihadists and communists were responsible for the violence that swept several French cities over the weekend.Macron did not initially identify Trump by name, but when asked whether the US president was among those he was criticizing, he responded, "Among others."The French president also accused foreign figures of spreading misleading information and sharing AI-generated images that he said depicted events that had not occurred in France.The comments come as French authorities prepare for further demonstrations on Saturday, following widespread rioting, looting and arson during protests over rising living costs, education funding and public services..Trump weighed in on the unrest earlier this week, urging France to tighten its borders and claiming that immigration was responsible for the violence.In a social media post Monday, Trump described France as being under siege by migrants, jihadists and communists, warning that similar unrest could occur in the United States.He also urged Macron to close France's borders and regain control of the situation.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu separately linked the riots to what he described as an invasion of extremist Islam, criticizing French authorities for failing to respond adequately.French officials have not established that immigration or Islamist groups were responsible for the broader unrest, which developed from demonstrations involving students, trade unions and people protesting economic conditions. Macron rejected the allegations, arguing that some foreign leaders were using France's difficulties to advance their own political agendas.He also said misinformation had circulated following Saturday's violence, including AI-generated images purportedly showing incidents in France.The president did not identify specific images or provide detailed evidence supporting his allegations during his remarks.Macron maintained that France was already dealing with significant domestic challenges and did not need foreign leaders contributing to political tensions through unsubstantiated claims..The French government is preparing a major security operation ahead of demonstrations planned for Saturday, with military personnel expected to support police in preventing a repeat of last weekend's violence.Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced Tuesday that the deployment would be significantly reinforced, following criticism that police had been overwhelmed during the October 17 riots.Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed that troops would be deployed alongside police, while authorities review their response to the previous demonstrations.The unrest affected several major cities, including Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Limoges, where businesses were looted, vehicles set on fire and public buildings damaged.One of the most significant incidents involved a fire that destroyed much of Limoges' historic town hall..Authorities arrested a man Tuesday suspected of starting the blaze. Officials said the suspect had previously been on a security watch list and was associated with an ultra-left group. The allegations have not been tested in court.The government has acknowledged shortcomings in its handling of the unrest, including intelligence failures and police deployments that were insufficiently flexible to respond to rapidly moving groups. Nuñez apologized for the security failures and accepted a share of responsibility.Meanwhile, localized curfews introduced earlier this week have helped reduce disturbances, with authorities reporting two consecutive nights without major incidents in affected areas..France's Yellow Vest movement has formally submitted plans for a demonstration through central Paris on Saturday, marking a renewed effort to mobilize supporters over rising living costs and declining public services.The movement, which emerged in 2018 in opposition to proposed fuel tax increases, organized months of demonstrations during Macron's first presidential term.France's main student union, UNEF, has also called for additional rallies Saturday, maintaining pressure on the government over teacher shortages, school conditions and education funding.The demonstrations come after hundreds of thousands of people participated in nationwide protests on Saturday, some of which escalated into violence and looting.Major labour unions are separately preparing for a nationwide strike on November 5 after talks with government officials failed to resolve disagreements over wages, public spending and the cost of living.CGT union leader Sophie Binet has argued that the government must address the economic and social grievances behind the demonstrations rather than focusing exclusively on policing.Meanwhile, the left-wing France Unbowed party has criticized plans to deploy troops, arguing that demonstrators should not be treated as a security threat.The government has maintained that peaceful demonstrations will remain permitted while authorities take additional measures to prevent violence..French authorities are continuing investigations into the violence, with more than 2,500 people detained in connection with the unrest and 174 reported jailed as of Wednesday.Approximately 200 investigators have been assigned to identify suspects involved in looting, arson and attacks on police.Macron has announced plans to meet with intelligence officials, Lecornu and relevant government ministers Thursday to review the events and examine why authorities struggled to contain the violence.The unrest has also raised concerns about France's economic stability, with government borrowing costs climbing amid uncertainty over public finances and the possibility of further demonstrations.The country's benchmark 10-year bond yield reached approximately 5% this week, its highest level since 2002.Macron, meanwhile, has been visiting Gulf countries to secure additional fuel supplies as France faces rising energy costs.The United Arab Emirates has pledged an additional 100,000 metric tonnes of diesel per month, with further supplies under discussion with Bahrain and other regional partners.With another round of demonstrations approaching, Macron's government faces renewed pressure to maintain public order while responding to the economic and social concerns that brought protesters into the streets.