International

French transgender basketball player declares for 2027 WNBA draft

A French, transgender basketball player Julie Tétart has reportedly declared for the 2027 WNBA Draft.
A French, transgender basketball player Julie Tétart has reportedly declared for the 2027 WNBA Draft.X
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Enes Kanter Freedom
Wnba requirements
WNBA 2027 draft
Julie Tetart
Monaco Basket Association
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Western Standard
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