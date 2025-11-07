From mulled wine to metal barriers — how fear is changing Germany’s holiday traditions

While many associate the concept of a Christmas market with the smell of mulled wine, the glow of festive lights, and a feeling of joy and security that seems unmatched throughout the rest of the calendar year, that sense of easy comfort is fading in parts of Germany.This winter, a handful of towns have been forced to cancel or scale back their beloved Christmas markets. Not because people have lost interest, and not because of the weather, but because of fear and the rising price of managing it.Germany hosts roughly 2,500 Christmas and Advent markets every year. They range from the grand, centuries-old celebrations of Dresden and Nuremberg to tiny village gatherings run by volunteers. .Officials say that, so far, about ten markets have been cancelled across the country this season. Only a few of those cancellations were tied directly to security concerns, but the trend still speaks volumes.In the small town of Overath, near Cologne, organisers say the cost of anti-terror measures, nearly €17,500, was simply too high.Concrete barriers, extra guards, and vehicle control points turned what was once a cheerful community event into a financial impossibility. For a market that never existed to make a profit, that price tag was enough to shut it down..Larger cities are absorbing the expense, but at a cost of their own. Cologne’s Christmas markets will require more than €1 million in security spending this year.Dresden says its budget has grown fivefold in the past decade. Magdeburg, the site of last December’s car-ramming attack that killed six people, has rebuilt its market area with permanent concrete blocks and new traffic restrictions.The measures are understandable. Germany still remembers the truck attack on Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz market in 2016, when twelve people were killed..Since then, safety has become part of the planning process, almost as routine as ordering the lights or the mulled wine. Police patrols are heavier, CCTV is more common, and many markets now have limited entrances and bag checks.Yet there is an unmistakable sadness in watching something so joyous become something so cautious. From here in Canada, where many of us picture the German Christmas market as a postcard scene of warmth and goodwill, it is difficult not to feel that a little of the innocence has gone.The Germans are not giving up their traditions. The lights are still glowing, the choirs still singing, the chestnuts still roasting. But under the decorations lies a quiet tension, the sense that the world has changed, and that even the most peaceful moments now come with a plan for what to do if the unthinkable happens.The Christmas market will endure. It always does. Yet for those who remember when such gatherings felt effortless and safe, this year’s season carries a weight that mulled wine cannot quite lift.