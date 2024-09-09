GAUDREAU FUNERAL: Johnny's widow tells stunned congregation she is expecting their third child

Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, Meredith, was the final speaker at the funeral service for Johnny and his brother Matthew on Monday, talking about Johnny being a great father. "John instantly was the best dad in the world, so cautious, so gentle, so loving and nurturing," said Meredith, then she stunned the congregation, saying, "I'm in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby, a total surprise, but again John was beaming and so excited." "I was so nervous because this was, again, a total surprise, but his reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me, even though I was driving the car." The couple have two other children, Noa and Johnny Jr. Meredith also paid tribute to citizens of Calgary."Calgary had such a special place in John's heart and mine," she said, adding Johnny is "forever a Flame."The Gaudreau brothers were remembered in a service in St. Magdalen Catholic Church in suburban Philadelphia Monday, attended by hundreds of people including members of the Columbia Blue Jackets organization, serving as pall bearers. The brothers were tragically killed by a drunk driver on the evening of August 29 as they rode their bikes on a rural New Jersey road, near where the pair grew up. The accident occurred on the eve of the brothers’ sister's wedding, at which they were to be groomsmen. The service acknowledged the brothers’ deep Catholic faith, with Rev. Ralph Chieffo encouraging people to live with more urgency. "Life is very fragile," Chieffo said. "These are two healthy young men. Who would have expected them to go down like they did, but they did." "The overwhelming number of people here today is sending a message to you loud and clear that John and Matthew's lives mattered. They were noticed on this earth and they were loved on this earth." .Matthew leaves his wife, Madeline, and the two were also expecting a child. "The moment we found out about our son, Tripp, it consumed his every day," Madeline said. "He was downloading apps, ordering books, finding the best diaper brand, making sure I had the best vitamins and asking for tips from John. I will never forget the tears he had in his eyes when we first heard Tripp's heartbeat." "It brings tears to my eyes to see how much everyone loved and cherished my husband and brother-in-law, as much as their families do," Madeline said. "This last week has felt like I've been trapped in a nightmare I can't wake up from. I feel numb, angry, sad, blessed all at once. Some days, the thought of this new reality is debilitating, but mostly I just miss Matt." They met in high school. "It was his personality that made me instantly attached to him. His free spirit, his laugh, his wittiness, his love for country music, friends and family was irresistible," said Madeline. "We instantly became best friends, and I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with him." She shared a message on never driving after drinking. "I urge everyone to never drink and drive, call a ride," she said. "Please do not put another family through this torture. The loss of Matty and John will leave a hole in the family, with his close friends, the community for eternity. However, their legacy will live on through the lives of everyone they touched, their kids, their wives, their parents, their siblings." .Speaking about her husband, Meredith said “Johnny didn't have a bad bone in his body." "He never spoke badly about anyone," she said. "Most humble person I've ever met, zero ego, quiet, sweet and shy. He was everything, more than I only dreamt about finding in a husband, and then he made all my dreams come true." She said Johnny "was and still is" her soulmate. He was my person, and when you know, you know," adding "Johnny was a family-first guy." "John instantly was the best dad in the world, so cautious, so gentle, so loving and nurturing," she said. She also spoke about the connection Johnny and Matthew shared. "Matty was the best, the best brother to John. He was John's biggest fan, and John was his," Meredith said. "Matty wanted everything for John, and all John wanted to do was share it with his brother. And they did." 