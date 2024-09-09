International

GAUDREAU FUNERAL: Johnny's widow tells stunned congregation she is expecting their third child

Meredith Gaudreau
Meredith GaudreauScreen grab
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Calgary
Yyccc
The Calgary Flames
Johhny Gaudreau
Matthew Gaudreau
Gaudreau funeral
Meredith Gaudreau
Madeline Gaudreau

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news