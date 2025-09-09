Gen Z leads uprising in Nepal because of social media ban: overthrows government

A sweeping wave of protests led predominantly by young Nepalis, born into Generation Z, has rapidly transformed the nation's political landscape in what appears to be the most significant upheaval in decades. The unrest was triggered by the government’s decision to block access to some of the country’s most popular social media platforms including Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Reddit, Signal, and Snapchat, citing their failure to register under new regulations imposed by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.Despite being presented as a measure to curb misinformation and online threats, the ban ignited widespread outrage among young Nepalis, who viewed it as censorship and symptomatic of broader systemic corruption and inequality..On Monday, mass demonstrations erupted in Kathmandu and other cities, with largely student-driven contingents confronting security forces. Protesters broke through barriers and stormed parliamentary premises. Clashes devolved as authorities deployed tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannons, and live ammunition, resulting in at least 19 confirmed deaths and hundreds injured. The protests also incorporated unique youth symbolism: the Jolly Roger “Straw Hat Pirates” flag from the anime One Piece emerged as a defiant emblem of youthful rebellion and autonomy.By late evening on Monday, authorities lifted the social media ban. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned, citing moral responsibility. However, the unrest continued into the next day. On Tuesday, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli tendered his resignation amid escalating violence and threats to stability..Protesters set government property ablaze, including the parliament building, Singha Durbar (the administrative complex), Supreme Court offices, and the residences of high-ranking political figures such as the president and prime minister. Arson extended nationwide, with several district offices and police facilities targeted. Rabi Lamichhane was freed from Nakhu Jail during a blaze there. The Nepal Army seized control of Tribhuvan International Airport and shut down air traffic in response.During the unrest, protesters attacked the residence of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba. Both were visibly injured amid the chaos. Videos circulated online showed demonstrators surrounding and assaulting the couple before they were taken into police custody. As of the latest reports, neither has been confirmed dead, though their current medical conditions remain unclear..The political transition has cast uncertainty over Nepal’s immediate future. Questions remain about the formation of a new government and whether reformist figures like Balendra Shah, Kathmandu’s mayor and a vocal critic of corruption, will rise to national prominence. International organizations, including the UN’s human rights office and Amnesty International, have called for independent investigations into the use of lethal force during the protests, stressing the need for accountability.