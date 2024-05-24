Georgia DA appeals Trump election interference charge dismissals

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has appealed a judge’s order throwing out six counts of election interference against former US president Donald Trump and his associates. The office’s appeal corresponds to the defendants’ provisional appeal to dismiss and disqualify it from the case in March. “This court granted the defendants a certificate of immediate review for the March 15 order on March 20, 2024, and the Court of Appeals granted the Defendants’ Application for Interlocutory Appeal on May 8, 2024,” said the office in a Thursday court filing. “The Defendants began filing their notices of appeal on May 10, 2024.”.It appealed because it has the power to in any instance where a defendant in a criminal case applies for and is granted an interlocutory appeal. In these situations, it has the right to cross appeal on any matter ruled on prior to jury selection or the defendant being put in jeopardy. It filed this notice of cross appeal within 15 days of the defendants’ initial notices of appeal. During the appeal process, it called for the clerk to not omit any records. The office requested the clerk include pretrial hearing transcripts relevant to the order at issue from December 1 and January 12. “As the subject matter of this appeal is ‘not reserved to the Supreme Court or conferred on other courts by law,’ the Court of Appeals of Georgia has jurisdiction on this appeal,” it said. Trump surrendered to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in August over charges about him attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia in his fourth criminal case. READ MORE: UPDATED: Trump booked in Georgia for election chargesThe Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said Trump lives in Palm Beach, FL. It said he identifies as a white male, six ft. three in., 215 lbs, blond or strawberry hair, and blue eyes..He is facing 13 charges for various offences. Some of these charges are violation of the Georgia RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, and conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.