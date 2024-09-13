Georgia woman tips $7,112.98 for $7.54 Subway sandwich

Vera Conner stopped by her favourite Subway store in College Park, GA to order her favourite #4 Supreme Meats sandwich, paid the bill, which she expected to be $7.54 as usual and left without looking at it. She said she didn't notice the charge for nearly a week and was shocked to see she was charged $7,112.98, reports online news outlet MarketRealist.com. Conner told WSB TV she didn't notice the charge until she looked at the receipts for her Bank of America credit card. "When I looked at my receipt, I was like, oh, my God!" she said, adding she also noticed that the amount looked familiar as the last six digits were the same as her phone number. She said that the payment screen at the restaurant must have switched while she was entering her phone number and that is what led to the hefty tip. In a similar case, a woman in Ohio was accidentally charged more than $1,000 for her Subway sandwich, Fox Business reported. Letitia Bishop paid $1,010 for a single sandwich, and since she used her debit card, she had to struggle for over two months to get a refund. For Conner, who used a credit card, the struggle was no different, says MarketRealist.com. “I thought it would be an easy fix, then I got the denial from the bank,” she told WSB TV, adding the letter from the bank didn't specify why her charge dispute was rejected. Following the denial, Conner said she called the Subway location and even visited in person to fix the problem, however, the manager refused to discuss the issue and told her that only her bank could help, reports MarketRealist.com. “This is unbelievable because I feel like everyone that sees it has to know that it’s a mistake," Conner told WSB TV. When she reached out to Bank of America again, and in a strange twist, she was told that her chargeback was denied as she never paid the $7.54 for the sandwich she got. The bank said the claim had to be resubmitted, mentioning only the tip under the dispute. Conner finally got a 'temporary credit' following a month-long struggle, reports MarketRealist.com. She told WSB TV she was done with her credit card and the rewards program as it wasn't worth it anymore. "You hear all the time that you should use your credit card instead of your debit card so that these things don't happen," she said, adding “anybody could see that a $7,000 payment at Subway was a mistake and at least suspicious.” .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.