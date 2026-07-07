German authorities approve Citizen Vigilante for theatres, home release still blocked

After weeks of international controversy, German director Uwe Boll's migrant crime thriller Citizen Vigilante has been cleared for theatrical release in Germany.Germany's film classification authority, the FSK, has granted the film an adult-only (FSK 18) rating for theatrical exhibition, allowing cinemas across the country to screen the film for audiences aged 18 and older. The decision reverses an earlier ruling that denied the movie any age classification, effectively preventing it from receiving a conventional theatrical release in Germany.The film secured a North American release, becoming available in both Canada and the United States through digital platforms despite remaining unavailable through normal distribution channels in Germany.According to a post from the film's director Uwe Boll, the new classification only applies to theatrical screenings. Approval for home entertainment, including streaming, television and Blu-ray, remains unresolved. .The film also had a limited release on X, with the film's official account and Elon Musk sharing the full-length film for a limited time. The reversal came after the film was submitted under a separate application for theatrical exhibition. Under Germany’s youth-protection rules, the threshold for denying a cinema classification is higher than it is for home entertainment, where films can be more easily accessed outside a controlled theatre setting.The board said it could not rule out youth endangerment for home entertainment because of the film’s graphic violence and its portrayal of vigilante justice as a response to criminal violence.Boll condemned the decision as censorship, arguing German audiences were being prevented from watching a film that depicts violent crime and illegal immigration in Europe..Citizen Vigilante follows the plot of an American businessman living in Europe who takes the law into his own hands after becoming frustrated with what he sees as the failure of authorities to deal with violent crime.Promotional materials and trailers portray the protagonist pursuing members of organized criminal groups, many of whom are depicted as migrants or foreign-born offenders.The film follows the plot of an American businessman living in Europe who takes the law into his own hands after becoming frustrated with what he sees as the failure of authorities to deal with violent crime.The film's release has generated additional attention due to the casting of Armie Hammer in the lead role. Hammer's career was derailed in 2021 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct, allegations he has since denied. Although criminal charges were never filed, his return to a high-profile project has sparked renewed debate among critics.