German authorities ban migrant crime thriller 'Citizen Vigilante'

A new thriller film depicting an American vigilante targeting criminal gangs in Europe has ignited controversy after filmmaker Uwe Boll claimed German authorities have effectively blocked its distribution.The film, Citizen Vigilante, follows the plot of an American businessman living in Europe who takes the law into his own hands after becoming frustrated with what he sees as the failure of authorities to deal with violent crime.Promotional materials and trailers portray the protagonist pursuing members of organized criminal groups, many of whom are depicted as migrants or foreign-born offenders.Boll, the German-born director known for producing provocative films, has alleged that Germany's film classification board, the FSK, refused to grant the movie a standard rating, making a conventional theatrical release in the country effectively impossible..Boll told the Daily Telegraph that the film was inspired by a 2016 Hamburg case in which several teenagers convicted of gang-raping a 14-year-old girl avoided prison and instead received suspended sentences."It was as if the press said: 'Poor aggressors.' We live in a completely absurd political environment, especially in Europe," he stated. "There is a big difference between so-called 'hate speech' and stabbing someone in the neck. But the facts don't matter anymore,"The film's release has generated additional attention due to the casting of Armie Hammer in the lead role. Hammer's career was derailed in 2021 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct, allegations he has since denied. Although criminal charges were never filed, his return to a high-profile project has sparked renewed debate among critics.Despite the dispute in Germany, Citizen Vigilante is scheduled for release in the United States on Friday.