International

German authorities ban migrant crime thriller 'Citizen Vigilante'

German authorities refuse classification for migrant crime thriller 'Citizen Vigilante'
German authorities refuse classification for migrant crime thriller 'Citizen Vigilante'X
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Germany's film classification board
FSK
Migrant crime film
Uwe Boll
Crime thriller films
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Western Standard
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