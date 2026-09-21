International

German Chancellor Merz refuses to resign despite devastating state election defeat to AfD

Despite historically poor election results and approval rating, the German Chancellor refuses to step down as the right-wing AfD continues to surge in the polls
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
German Chancellor Friedrich Merzpicture alliance/dpa
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Germany
Afd Party
Cdu
Friedrich Merz
German politics
Die Linke
German poltical crisis
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