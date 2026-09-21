German Chancellor Merz refuses to resign despite devastating state election defeat to AfD

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has refused to step down despite his party, the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), suffering a historic loss in two state elections.Merz called the defeat a "severe blow" but vowed that despite the election loss and his own historic unpopularity, he will remain chancellor.In the regional election in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the CDU was reduced to just 4.9%, a loss of over eight percent compared to the last election.This also marks the first time since the inception of the party that the CDU failed to win a single seat in a German state election.The CDU's largest rival, the right-wing Alternative for Germany, or AfD party, has been the biggest winner in this record unpopularity, with the AfD winning the most seats and seeing massive gains in this election as well as other local elections. Despite Merz's acknowledgment that the election result marks a significant bellwether for his party's popularity as well as his own, he stated that he will not resign and somewhat excused the results when asked about them by the media.."However, the election results and the reasons behind them extend far beyond my person. We are witnessing a profound transformation of the political system in Germany as well as in many other countries."The decline of the CDU has seen the rise of more radical parties on both sides of the political spectrum in Germany. On the right, the aforementioned AfD has surged in the polls and is currently leading nationally by as much as ten points more than the second-placed CDU.The other notable election result was in the Berlin state election, where the left-wing party Die Linke won the most seats as the CDU lost 18 seats and almost ten percent of the popular vote.In the same election the AfD made significant gains, coming in third place in the traditionally progressive region and seeing their seat count increase by 12 and their vote share increase by over seven percent.The poor election results, in addition to Merz's poor handling of his patchwork anti-AfD ruling coalition, points to the fact that, unless there is a massive turnaround in the polls, his days as chancellor and leader of the CDU seem to be numbered.