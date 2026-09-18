International

German Chancellor under fire for free speech comments as approval rating hits record low

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz faces backlash for free speech comments as his party bleeds support to right-wing Alternative for Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaking about freedom of speech
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaking about freedom of speechScreengrab from @jreichelt on X/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Free Speech
Germany
Afd Party
Cdu
Friedrich Merz
anti free speech laws
German politics
German election
German Free Speech
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news