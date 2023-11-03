International

German government vows to speed up mass deportations

A line of Syrian refugees crossing the border of Hungary and Austria on their way to Germany on September 6 2015.
A line of Syrian refugees crossing the border of Hungary and Austria on their way to Germany on September 6 2015. Courtesy Mstyslav Chernov/Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Criminals
Custody
Olaf Scholz
German Government
Deportations
Hamas
Repatriations
Nancy Faeser
Traffickers
Bundenstag

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news