International

German neo-Nazi classified as a man following request to change name to Anne Frank

Prominent German neo-Nazi Sven Liebich has been classified as a man by German authorities after continued and farcical re-identification requests
German neo-Nazi Sven Liebich dressed as a woman in court
German neo-Nazi Sven Liebich dressed as a woman in courtScreengrab from @RonniNicole1
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Germany
German Government
Anne Frank
neo-nazi
Sven Liebach
Self Identification laws
Saalekreis

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