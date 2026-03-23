German neo-Nazi classified as a man following request to change name to Anne Frank

A German neo-Nazi has been classified as a man by German authorities after claiming he was a woman, seemingly trying to take advantage of, or mock, the nations self-identification laws. Sven Liebich, a prominent neo-Nazi in Germany, was convicted in 2023 for "extreme-right incitement to hatred, defamation and insult." Liebich had been a feature of far-right rallies in Germany, even being found to have distributed baseball bats at said rallies with "deportation helper" inscribed on them. After being convicted, Liebich gained international notoriety for appearing at his 2024 court hearing, now identifying as a woman named "Marla-Svenja" while wearing lipstick, a leopard print dress, a blue beach hat, and earrings. This look was augmented by the large handlebar moustache that still adorned the face of Herr Liebich. .Due to this re-identification, Liebich was due to be sent to a woman's prison.However, when, in November 2025, he petitioned for yet another re-identification, this time wanting to change his name to 'Anne Frank,' German authorities seemed to finally have had enough.A report from German legal outlet LTO seems to suggest that local authorities think Liebich "abused the system" of self-identification and have asked the courts to reclassify him as a man, overturning his initial gender-change request.The 'Anne Frank' request was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back for authorities in the district of Saalekreis.The story takes another twist, as with all these new identities, it seems that Liebich has fled Germany, with reports suggesting he has sought refuge in Russia.Liebich has continued to be active on social media, posting about his flight from Germany saying that "Nobody knew about my decision, no lawyer, no family." He has also posted pictures of himself in front of St. Basil's Cathedral; despite this, it remains unclear if Liebich is still in Russia.