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German police seize robot after alleged sexual harassment of 16-year-old girl

German police have seized a humanoid robot and two cellphones after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed
German police have seized a humanoid robot and two cellphones after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassedX/ChatGBT
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Humanoid Robot
Cologne
viral on social media
sexual assault case
Cologne police
Cologne police spokeman Christoph Bermel
RTL
Robot sexual harassment case
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Western Standard
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