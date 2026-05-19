Global health emergency declared as Ebola death toll spikes

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global health emergency as Ebola cases continue to rise.The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain and is spreading in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.As of Tuesday, more than 500 cases and 131 deaths have been directly linked to the virus.Concerns are growing because the rare strain has limited testing availability and currently no approved vaccine or targeted treatment..The WHO reportedly became aware of the outbreak earlier this month after detecting a deadly outbreak of an “unknown illness” in the Mongbwalu Health Zone.Laboratory analysis later confirmed Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) in eight of the thirteen blood samples collected from the Rwampara Health Zone in Ituri Province.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed Monday that an American doctor working in Congo tested positive for Ebola, and that six other U.S. citizens in the country had been exposed to the virus.Dr. Peter Safford, a missionary physician with Serge, was transported to Germany for treatment. His wife, who is also a doctor with Serge, is reportedly isolating with their four young children while being monitored for symptoms..According to the WHO, the outbreak does not yet meet the criteria of a “pandemic emergency,” but with a rising number of cases, more than 130 deaths thought to be linked to the outbreak, and no approved vaccine, fears are mounting over how effectively the spread can be contained.“I’m deeply concerned about the scale and speed of the epidemic,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of WHO, said at a meeting of the organization in Geneva.The WHO, CDC, and African health agencies are deploying emergency teams, funding, testing capacity, and surveillance efforts to try to contain the outbreak before it spreads further internationally.