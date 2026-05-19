International

Global health emergency declared as Ebola death toll spikes

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency as Ebola cases and deaths have grown.
Ebola cases globally
Ebola cases globallyChatGBT
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World Health Organization
Uganda
Democratic Republic Of Congo
Ebola virus
U.S.
Global Health Emergency
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Western Standard
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