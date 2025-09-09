Greta Thunberg's flotilla sets own boat on fire: Blames it on Israel

A fire that broke out on Monday, aboard a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza has been attributed to an accidental flare misfire, contradicting earlier claims that the vessel had been attacked by a drone.The flotilla, which included climate activist Greta Thunberg, was sailing off the coast of Tunisia when the incident occurred. Initial statements from the activists suggested that a “Zionist drone” was responsible. However, video footage later shared on social media and reviewed by investigators shows a flare launched from the vessel ricocheting back onto the deck, igniting flames and smoke.Tunisian authorities quoted by Reuters said reports a drone was involved "had no basis in truth", adding an initial inspection indicated the explosion originated inside the vessel.The video, timestamped between 00:29 and 00:31 on September 9, depicts the nighttime scene at sea. A flare fired from the deck appears to misfire, followed by startled reactions from those nearby. Tunisian authorities confirmed there was no evidence of drone activity in the area at the time..The flotilla was organized as part of a broader campaign to challenge Israel’s "blockade" of Gaza and deliver humanitarian supplies by sea. Thunberg joined the mission as an attempt to use her infleunce as a way to bring attention to the flotilla.The mission followed earlier attempts by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and other activist groups, including the Conscience ship in May 2025, which similarly reported alleged drone interference without conclusive evidence. These voyages have often drawn international attention but also controversy, as supporters hail them as acts of solidarity while critics argue they risk escalating conflict.Thunberg’s involvement brought additional visibility to the latest mission, with supporters emphasizing her role in amplifying global awareness of Gaza’s humanitarian needs. The fire incident, however, has shifted attention to questions of credibility and the challenges of navigating misinformation in conflict zones.