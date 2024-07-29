International

GROUNDED: Historic RAF squadron changes name for being offensive to Muslims

14 Squadron flew the iconic Mosquito fighter after WWII
14 Squadron flew the iconic Mosquito fighter after WWIIWikipedia
Loading content, please wait...
Political Correctness
Second World War
Cancel Culture
Assault Aviation Regiment
First World War
Royal Air Force
Crusaders

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news