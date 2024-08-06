International

Harris picks progressive Minnesota governor Tim Walz as vice-presidential running mate

Tim Walz Kamala Harris
Tim Walz Kamala Harrisofficial government photos
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
US presidential race
Walz chosen as Democrat VP candidate
Kamala Harris announces choice for vice-president
Minnesota governor chosen as VP candidate

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news