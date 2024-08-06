Harris picks progressive Minnesota governor Tim Walz as vice-presidential running mate

The ticket is set. Former president Donald Trump and his chosen running mate, JD Vance will face Vice-President Kamala Harris and her pick for vice-president, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, in the US presidential election race. Harris announced the selection of Walz, 60, on Tuesday morning. FOX News says the selection of Walz was not a shock; his name was thought to be in contention since Harris succeeded President Joe Biden as the Democrats choice to run for the presidency. Walz is a former congressman and is serving his second term as governor of Minnesota, a state Democrats have won in presidential elections for decades and the Trump campaign has aimed at flipping this cycle, reports FOX. “Having the plainspoken Walz on the national ticket not only helps Harris in Minnesota, it also benefits the vice president in the two neighboring Midwestern battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan,” says FOX, adding as chair of the Democratic Governors association, Walz could also be instrumental in raising campaign cash. Walz is well-known to be a progressive liberal, whose track record includes protecting abortion rights, legalizing recreational marijuana and restricting gun access to curb shootings. Walz was born and raised in Nebraska, enlisting in the Army National Guard in 1981, soon after graduating from high school. While being in the guard Walz graduated in 1989 from Chadron State College with a degree in social science education. Through a program offered by Harvard University he taught English and American history in China for one year, before being hired in 1990 as a high school teacher and football and basketball coach in Nebraska. He was deployed to Italy, supporting Operation Enduring Freedom in 2003 before retiring two years later from the National Guard with the rank of command sergeant major. He was elected to the Minnesota House in 2006 and re-elected five times, representing the state’s 1st Congressional District, a mostly rural district that includes a number of midsize cities. During his last two years on Capitol Hill, he served as ranking member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee. Walz won governorship in 2018 and was re-elected in 2022. The naming of Walz comes after the Democratic National Committee held a virtual roll call and formally nominated Harris as the party's presidential nominee on Monday night. Harris and Walz will kick off a campaign swing through seven battleground states starting on Tuesday, with an event in Philadelphia.