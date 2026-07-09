International

HAT TRICK: Muhammad remains Britain’s most popular baby boy name for third year in a row

Muhammad was the most popular baby name for boys in England and Wales in 2024.
Muhammad was the most popular baby name for boys in England and Wales in 2024. Gift Habeshaw via Unsplash
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Islam In The United Kingdom
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Muhammad
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Western Standard
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