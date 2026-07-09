HAT TRICK: Muhammad remains Britain’s most popular baby boy name for third year in a row

The name Muhammad remained the most popular baby boy name in England and Wales in 2025, marking its third consecutive year top of the podium, according to data released Thursday. Figures from the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics show 5,921 boys were named Muhammad last year, a 4% increase from 2024.The rankings are based on the exact spelling recorded at birth and do not combine alternative spellings of the same name.Muhammad is also commonly spelled Mohammed, which ranked 20th with 1,712 births, while Mohamed was given to 240 boys.Combined alternatives accounted for a total of 7,873 newborn boys in England and Wales last year. Noah and Leo ranked second and third respectively among boys’ names, with Leo entering the top three for the first time.The ONS said the statistics are compiled using first names registered through the civil registration system in England and Wales.