Henry Kissinger dies at 100 years old

Former United States secretary of state Henry Kissinger died at his home in Connecticut at 100 years old. "Henry Kissinger was born in southern Germany in 1923, where his father was a teacher," said Kissinger Associates in a Wednesday statement. "His family fled Nazi Germany and came to America in 1938." .After Kissinger became an American citizens in 1943, he served in the 84th Army Division from 1943 to 1946. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his meritorious service. He served in the Counter Intelligence Corps in Germany. Until 1959, he worked for the US Army Reserves. He earned his bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degrees at Harvard University, where he taught international relations for almost 20 years. In 1969, former US President Richard Nixon appointed him national security advisor. Kissinger Associates added he served as secretary of state under Nixon and former US President Gerald R. Ford, "in which capacities Dr. Kissinger played central roles in the opening to China, negotiating the end of the Yom Kippur War in the Middle East and helping to bring America's role in the Vietnam War to a close." "He worked to set the former Rhodesia on the path to representative government and negotiated key arms control agreements with the Soviet Union," said Kissinger Associates.