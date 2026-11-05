Henry Nowak's killer gets 25-year minimum sentence after judges condemn 'incomprehensible cruelty'

CALGARY — Vickrum Digwa, 23, who stabbed 18-year-old student Henry Nowak to death, has had his minimum prison sentence increased from 21 to 25 years after appeal judges described his actions as "incomprehensible cruelty."The Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that Digwa's original sentence was unduly lenient, rejecting his attempt to have his prison term reduced.Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment in June for murdering Nowak, a University of Southampton student, on December 3, 2025.The decision followed a referral by Attorney General Ellie Reeves, who argued that the original punishment failed to adequately reflect the seriousness of the killing.According to ITV News, three senior judges determined that the original 21-year minimum term did not sufficiently account for Digwa's use of a large dagger, his treatment of the dying teenager and his attempts to mislead authorities.Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr said the original sentence failed to reflect the overall seriousness of the murder."A minimum term of 21 years did not adequately reflect the overall seriousness of the murder. It was not only lenient, but unduly so," she said.Digwa had argued that his sentence was excessive and should be reduced. However, judges rejected that argument and increased his minimum term by four years..The court heard that Digwa repeatedly stabbed Nowak in the chest, abdomen and legs following a brief encounter on Belmont Road in Southampton. Nowak had been walking home after an evening with friends.Following the attack, Digwa filmed the teenager as he attempted to escape, continuing to record as Nowak lay dying.During the recording, Digwa reportedly zoomed in on Nowak's face while verbally taunting him.He also took Nowak's phone, instructed his mother to remove the murder weapon and repeatedly lied to police about what had happened.According to the UK Attorney General's Office, the Court of Appeal determined that Digwa's actions warranted a significantly longer minimum prison term.Judges also examined Digwa's use of a large dagger carried in connection with his membership in the Nihang Sikh tradition.Although British law permits certain religious blades to be carried in public, prosecutors argued that Digwa had abused that legal accommodation by using the weapon to kill an unarmed stranger.Baroness Carr emphasized that the lawful possession of a weapon did not diminish the seriousness of using it to commit murder..Police body-camera footage released following Digwa's conviction showed officers handcuffing Nowak as he lay critically injured.Digwa had falsely accused the teenager of racially abusing and attacking him, leading officers to initially treat Nowak as a suspect.Despite Nowak repeatedly telling officers that he had been stabbed and was struggling to breathe, they failed to immediately recognize the severity of his injuries.The footage prompted widespread criticism and protests, with Nowak's family accusing police of failing to provide adequate assistance during his final moments.In an interview for ITV's Dear Henry: Our Fight for Justice, the family described the devastating experience of watching the footage.Katie Nowak said the family's lives had been changed twice: first when they learned of Henry's murder and again when they saw how officers had treated him.An independent review led by former lord chancellor Alex Chalk will examine whether authorities missed opportunities to intervene before the murder.The review will also consider the treatment of Nowak's family by public authorities following his death.Chalk has pledged to follow the evidence without favour, including examining complaints about Digwa's previous behaviour and whether agencies failed to respond appropriately..Nowak's family welcomed the increased sentence, describing the decision as an important step towards justice while emphasizing that no punishment could bring their son back.In a statement reported by LBC, the family thanked the Attorney General for challenging the original sentence.They said the ruling acknowledged the seriousness of the crime but could never compensate for the future taken from Henry, who was just 18 when he was murdered.The family described themselves as facing a "life sentence of grief" and said the court's decision represented an important step forward in their fight for justice.Members of Nowak's family attended Thursday's hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, with one relative reportedly wiping away tears as the judges delivered their ruling.Henry's mother, Lucy Ross, condemned Kaur's actions, arguing that protecting a child should not extend to concealing evidence of a murder.She also questioned the fairness of Kaur potentially being able to visit her son in prison while her own family can only visit Henry's grave.Henry's father, Mark Nowak, similarly criticized the planned release, questioning how Kaur could return home for Christmas after receiving a three-year sentence while his family faces another holiday without Henry.The family has called for greater consideration of victims and their relatives when decisions are made about early release.The Ministry of Justice defended the government's policy, pointing to prison overcrowding and the need to prevent the correctional system from running out of capacity..The case was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for investigation.Nowak's family has also accused police of repeatedly failing them, alleging that officers initially portrayed their son as the aggressor and provided conflicting accounts of the incident.Another central issue during the appeal was Digwa's use of a large dagger carried in connection with his Sikh religious practices.The court heard Digwa was carrying a smaller ceremonial knife known as a kirpan, as well as a larger dagger associated with the Nihang Sikh tradition.Although carrying certain religious blades is permitted under British law, judges emphasized that lawful possession did not lessen the seriousness of using such a weapon to kill an unarmed person.Baroness Carr said the original sentence had underestimated both the circumstances surrounding the use of the dagger and the deliberate cruelty that followed the stabbing.Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, was also convicted of assisting an offender after removing the weapon from the scene. She was sentenced to three years in prison..British Attorney General Ellie Reeves, who referred the case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme, welcomed Thursday's decision."The brutality and cruelty of this case horrified me, and I know that feeling is shared by the British public," Reeves said in a statement.She expressed sympathy for Nowak's family, acknowledging that no prison sentence could compensate for the loss of their son.Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones also welcomed the ruling, saying the original sentence failed to reflect the seriousness of Digwa's actions.Digwa, who appeared at the hearing by video link from HMP Frankland, reportedly showed no visible reaction when the judges announced the increased sentence.He must now serve a minimum of 25 years, with credit for time already spent in custody, before becoming eligible for parole consideration. His life sentence remains in effect.