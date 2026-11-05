International

Henry Nowak's killer gets 25-year minimum sentence after judges condemn 'incomprehensible cruelty'

Vickrum Digwa, 23, who stabbed 18-year-old student Henry Nowak to death, has had his minimum prison sentence increased from 21 to 25 years after appeal judges described his actions as "incomprehensible cruelty."
Vickrum Digwa, 23, who stabbed 18-year-old student Henry Nowak to death, has had his minimum prison sentence increased from 21 to 25 years after appeal judges described his actions as "incomprehensible cruelty."X/ChatGBT
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Court Of Appeal
UK news
Henry Nowak
Vickrum Digwa
Hampshire Police
Kiran Kaur
Baroness Carr
Crime Commissioner Donna Jones
British Attorney General Ellie Reeves