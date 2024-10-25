HOGTIED: British farmer arrested after tying trespassers to quad, driving them to police station

A British farmer who tied up two trespassers who had been on his land to his quad bike and brought them to a nearby police station has been arrested for doing so. Farmers Weekly reported Thursday the Trawden, Lancashire, farmer, 52, allegedly committed these actions when interacting with two men who had rode an electric bike on his land before. After the two men returned to his land to grab their bike, the farmer allegedly brought them to the ground and prevented them from getting away by tying up their hands and feet. Once he tied the men up, he put them on his quad bike and drove 6.4 kilometres to the Colne Police Station. After making the journey, police found the men bound and face down on the quad upon arrival. Additionally, they had hoods over their heads and were put unsecured on its front and rear ends. While the farmer might have hoped police would take action against the men, officers detained him for false imprisonment and assault. “We were called to a remote property in Trawden at 11:26 a.m. on Sunday by a man who said he had detained two males,” said a Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson to Farmers Weekly. “While police were making their way to the property, we received a second call from the man to say he was now at Colne Police Station with the two males he had detained.”One of the men said the farmer "came up behind us and jumped off his quad bike and tackled us to the ground."“We couldn’t move,” said the man to the Sun. “I was on the back of the quad bike and my friend at the front.”The farmer has been let out on bail pending further police investigation.