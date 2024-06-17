HOLY COW: British police suspend officer for hitting animal with cruiser twice

Surrey Police said an officer who hit a cow with his cruiser twice in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom, on Friday has been removed from frontline duties pending the outcome of its investigations. Surrey Police Deputy Chief Constable Nev Kemp said he can “appreciate the distress our handling of this incident has caused and will ensure that it is thoroughly and diligently investigated.”“In addition to an internal referral to our Professional Standards Department, we have also referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for independent consideration,” said Kemp in a Sunday statement. The cow had been walking on a road in Staines-upon-Thames when a Surrey Police cruiser came up from behind and rammed her. “Oh,” said a bystander..The cow stood up and started to shake his body around. While the cow had recovered, the police cruiser bumped into her again. “Woah,” said another bystander. Kemp went on to say there is much concern about the cow’s welfare. He confirmed she is back with her owner and recuperating with the herd. She sustained a large cut to one leg and other cuts and grazes. She continues to be monitored by a veterinarian, and Surrey Police officers are staying in contact with the owner for updates. On the night of the incident, he said efforts were made to contact local veterinarians without success and efforts were made to identify the owner. Why these were unsuccessful and what more could and should have been done will form a key part of the investigation. On top of its overriding duty to defend the public, Kemp pointed out the welfare of animals “is important to us, and we know people want answers about how this happened and what led up to it.” He committed to ensuring it has a full understanding of what took place and why and will support any investigation. “I have also briefed the Home Office on what action we are taking and we are liaising with several animal charities that have been in touch with us about this incident,” he said. “We will continue to provide both our local communities and the wider public with updates as investigations into this matter continue and will also publish these on our website at www.surrey.police.uk.”